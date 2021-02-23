Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Consumer Portfolio Services stock opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a current ratio of 27.86 and a quick ratio of 27.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.16 million, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 2.57. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $5.12.

In other Consumer Portfolio Services news, VP Mark Creatura sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $60,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 408,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,838.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Greg Washer sold 51,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $210,502.80. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,650 shares of company stock worth $440,449. Corporate insiders own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

