Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $8,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. South State CORP. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on STZ. UBS Group lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Argus lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.18.

STZ stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.61. 16,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,669. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $225.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $242.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,358.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

