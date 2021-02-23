Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Cut to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $65.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $75.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Consolidated Edison from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.25.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $67.97 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Consolidated Edison has a 12 month low of $62.03 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The stock has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 70.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth about $294,000. G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 368.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 11,184 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 378,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,340,000 after acquiring an additional 19,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

