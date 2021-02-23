Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Compugen in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compugen in the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Compugen in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

CGEN traded down $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.51. 205,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,801. The company has a market cap of $719.09 million, a PE ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.40. Compugen has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $19.90.

Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

