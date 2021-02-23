Comparing The Dewey Electronics (OTCMKTS:DEWY) and AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW)

The Dewey Electronics (OTCMKTS:DEWY) and AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares The Dewey Electronics and AMMO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Dewey Electronics N/A N/A N/A AMMO N/A -42.33% -19.21%

0.0% of AMMO shares are held by institutional investors. 37.5% of The Dewey Electronics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of AMMO shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for The Dewey Electronics and AMMO, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Dewey Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A AMMO 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

The Dewey Electronics has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMMO has a beta of -0.64, suggesting that its share price is 164% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Dewey Electronics and AMMO’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Dewey Electronics $5.69 million 1.00 $1.25 million N/A N/A AMMO $2.77 million 203.30 -$2.86 million N/A N/A

The Dewey Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than AMMO.

Summary

The Dewey Electronics beats AMMO on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Dewey Electronics Company Profile

The Dewey Electronics Corporation designs and manufactures compact diesel power generators, hybrid power generation systems, and vehicle auxiliary power units for military markets worldwide. It offers 2kW military tactical generators, man-portable generators, and generator accessories; and non-power product lines, such as rodmeters, sea valves, hull liners, indicators/transmitters, pre-regulators, and MK-21 exploders. The company was founded in 1955 and is based in Oakland, New Jersey.

AMMO Company Profile

Ammo, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms. It also provides Jesse James ammunition, a jacketed hollow point projectile for self-defense; and Jeff Rann's ammunition for game hunting. In addition, the company offers hard armor piercing incendiary rounds; and ammunition casings for pistol ammunition through large rifle ammunition. The company offers its products to sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, and law enforcement and military agencies. Ammo, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

