Comparing ESP Resources (OTCMKTS:ESPIQ) & Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT)

ESP Resources (OTCMKTS:ESPIQ) and Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.2% of Ingevity shares are held by institutional investors. 33.4% of ESP Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Ingevity shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for ESP Resources and Ingevity, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESP Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Ingevity 0 3 3 0 2.50

Ingevity has a consensus target price of $71.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.99%. Given Ingevity’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ingevity is more favorable than ESP Resources.

Profitability

This table compares ESP Resources and Ingevity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESP Resources N/A N/A N/A Ingevity 15.05% 35.71% 8.67%

Volatility & Risk

ESP Resources has a beta of 5.71, indicating that its stock price is 471% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ingevity has a beta of 2.21, indicating that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ESP Resources and Ingevity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESP Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ingevity $1.29 billion 2.26 $183.70 million $4.93 14.36

Ingevity has higher revenue and earnings than ESP Resources.

Summary

Ingevity beats ESP Resources on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ESP Resources Company Profile

ESP Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, blends, distributes, and markets specialty chemicals and analytical services to the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company supplies specialty chemicals for various oil and gas field applications, including killing bacteria, separating suspended water and other contaminants from crude oil, separating the oil from the gas, pumping enhancement, and pumping cleaning, as well as a various fluids and additives used in the drilling and production process. Its products comprise completion petrochemicals that are primarily used during the completion stage of oil or gas wells that are drilled in various shale formations. The company's products also comprise production petrochemicals, such as surfactants for treating production and injection problems; well completion and work-over chemicals that maximize productivity from new and existing wells; bactericides to kill water borne bacterial growth; scale compounds to prevent or treat scale deposits; corrosion inhibitors, which are organic compounds that form a protective film on metal surfaces to insulate the metal from its corrosive environment; antifoams for controlling foaming problems; emulsion breakers that are formulated for crude oils containing produced waters; paraffin chemicals that inhibit and/or dissolve paraffin to prevent buildup; and water clarifiers for problems associated with purifying effluent water. In addition, it provides various services for the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors of the energy industry comprising new construction, modifications to operational support for onshore and offshore production, gathering, refining facilities, and pipelines. The company was formerly known as Pantera Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to ESP Resources, Inc. in January 2009. ESP Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats. This segment also produces other activated carbon products for use in various applications, including food, water, beverage, and chemical purification. The Performance Chemicals segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of specialty chemicals derived from co-products of the kraft pulping process and caprolactone monomers. This segment's products are used in various applications comprising pavement preservation, pavement adhesion promotion, and warm mix paving; oil well service additives, oil production, and downstream application chemicals; printing inks, adhesives, agrochemicals, lubricants, and industrial intermediates; and coatings, resins, elastomers, and bio-plastics. Ingevity Corporation was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina.

