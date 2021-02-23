Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BVN opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.03. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $14.32.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

