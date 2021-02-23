Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Sets New 1-Year High at $75.17

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $75.17 and last traded at $75.12, with a volume of 21572 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.25.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CBSH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Commerce Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.94.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $344.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.85 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.67%.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 6,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $475,063.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 899,987 shares in the company, valued at $62,171,101.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David L. Orf sold 592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $43,849.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,943.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,934 shares of company stock valued at $4,832,344 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,400,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,633,000 after buying an additional 727,325 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,964,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,239,000 after purchasing an additional 553,101 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,482,000 after purchasing an additional 518,996 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,965,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,114,000 after purchasing an additional 16,701 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,827,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,053,000 after purchasing an additional 44,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.