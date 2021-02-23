Cominar REIT (CUF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 25th

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.
Cominar REIT has a 1 year low of C$11.84 and a 1 year high of C$14.95.
Cominar REIT Company Profile
Further Reading: Street Name
Receive News & Ratings for Cominar REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cominar REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.