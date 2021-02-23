Cominar REIT (CUF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 25th

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Cominar REIT has a 1 year low of C$11.84 and a 1 year high of C$14.95.

Get Cominar REIT alerts:

Cominar REIT Company Profile

Cominar REIT is a Canada-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is a commercial property owner and manager in the province of Quebec. Its segments include Office, Retail, and Industrial and mixed-use. Its activities include a portfolio of three property types, including office properties, retail properties, and industrial and mixed-use properties located in Canadian provinces.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Cominar REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cominar REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.