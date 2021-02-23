Comerica Bank Has $492,000 Stock Position in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,553 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of REX American Resources worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in REX American Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in REX American Resources by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 219,701 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,141,000 after acquiring an additional 12,553 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in REX American Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in REX American Resources by 282.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,182 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 11,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in REX American Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded REX American Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

In other news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 2,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total value of $260,876.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,448 shares in the company, valued at $3,109,816.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mervyn L. Alphonso sold 536 shares of REX American Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.93, for a total value of $47,666.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 839 shares in the company, valued at $74,612.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

REX stock opened at $93.70 on Tuesday. REX American Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $33.81 and a twelve month high of $97.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.86 and its 200-day moving average is $77.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.45 million, a PE ratio of 144.15 and a beta of 1.16.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The energy company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $1.23. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $124.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that REX American Resources Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

REX American Resources Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.