Comerica Bank Boosts Stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MLCO. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. 41.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLCO stock opened at $19.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14, a PEG ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.72. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $20.64.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.23.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

