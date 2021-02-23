Comerica Bank Acquires 2,650 Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,962,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,634,000 after purchasing an additional 80,966 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter worth about $1,859,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 15.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

BLDP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial lowered Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $30.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.50 and a beta of 1.74. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $42.28. The company has a quick ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.73 and a 200 day moving average of $21.39.

Ballard Power Systems Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.