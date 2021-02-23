Comerica Bank Acquires 1,143 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Shaw Communications in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Shaw Communications in the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Shaw Communications in the third quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 18.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the period. 57.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SJR. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Shaw Communications from $29.50 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

NYSE:SJR opened at $17.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $19.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0776 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is presently 93.94%.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

