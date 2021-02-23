Colony Capital (CLNY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Colony Capital to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Colony Capital stock opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.92. Colony Capital has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $5.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLNY. Cowen began coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Truist began coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Colony Capital from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

