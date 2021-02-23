Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Collegium Pharmaceutical to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $24.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $853.83 million, a PE ratio of 50.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $26.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.34.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COLL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 6,081 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $148,680.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,684.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 5,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $114,805.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 111,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,701.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,412 shares of company stock worth $646,670 in the last 90 days. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

