Coherus BioSciences (CHRS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ CHRS opened at $16.37 on Tuesday. Coherus BioSciences has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.17.

In other news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 46,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $920,572.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $44,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,817 shares of company stock worth $2,374,447. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

CHRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.14.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

