Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $330.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) to report $330.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Coherent’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $331.70 million and the lowest is $330.00 million. Coherent reported sales of $293.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherent will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Coherent.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $326.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

COHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Longbow Research lowered shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays raised shares of Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.56.

COHR stock traded down $5.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $244.71. The stock had a trading volume of 16,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,094. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Coherent has a 52 week low of $78.21 and a 52 week high of $264.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.40.

In other Coherent news, Director Pamela Fletcher sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COHR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coherent by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,426 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coherent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $668,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coherent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $576,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coherent by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

