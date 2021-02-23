Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 525 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,442. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.80.

CAT stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.53. The company had a trading volume of 86,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,237,768. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $218.87. The company has a market cap of $118.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $193.85 and a 200 day moving average of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

