Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Reduces Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY trimmed its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for about 1.3% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $16,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.40.

In other news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.20, for a total value of $1,639,357.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,719.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total value of $5,815,795.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,527.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,898 shares of company stock valued at $22,009,501 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $14.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $522.21. 7,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,654. The business has a 50-day moving average of $504.77 and a 200 day moving average of $443.23. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $573.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 93.54, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.