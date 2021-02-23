Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000.

Shares of IWO stock traded down $6.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $313.83. 15,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,084. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $314.64 and a 200 day moving average of $261.51. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $129.54 and a 52-week high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

