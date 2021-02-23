Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $11.26 Million Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 58.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,685 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $11,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 541.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Compass Point upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.61. 7,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,645. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.64 and a 12-month high of $200.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.32.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.04 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 44.56%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett acquired 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $156.35 per share, with a total value of $1,391,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,941 shares in the company, valued at $4,681,275.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

