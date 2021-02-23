Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Acquires 1,568 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 102,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.5% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $19,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of VTI traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.70. The stock had a trading volume of 299,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,398,072. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.87 and its 200 day moving average is $184.41. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $208.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

