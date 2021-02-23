CML Microsystems plc (CML.L) (LON:CML) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

CML Microsystems plc (CML.L) (LON:CML)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

LON CML opened at GBX 370 ($4.83) on Tuesday. CML Microsystems plc has a 52-week low of GBX 160 ($2.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 440 ($5.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of £61.28 million and a P/E ratio of 48.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 389.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 298.98.

CML Microsystems plc (CML.L) Company Profile

CML Microsystems Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor products for use in communications and data storage industries in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Far East, the Americas, and internationally. It primarily offers integrated circuits. The company provides its products for industrial flash memory cards, solid-state drives, and embedded storage products; and professional and industrial voice and/or data communications products.

