Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Position Increased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,079 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 20,292.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,226,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210,320 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,063,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,818 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,843,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $577,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,431 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,082,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,307,000 after purchasing an additional 627,520 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,151,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,113,000 after purchasing an additional 355,689 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.54.

In related news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CFG opened at $43.24 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $43.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.50 and a 200-day moving average of $31.97.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

