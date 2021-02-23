Citigroup Increases Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Price Target to $97.00

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $90.00 to $97.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.67.

NVMI opened at $81.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 50.35 and a beta of 1.06. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 1 year low of $25.70 and a 1 year high of $86.51.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 18.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. 56.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

