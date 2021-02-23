Cipher Reaches Market Capitalization of $41,449.17 (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Cipher has a market capitalization of $41,449.17 and approximately $120,524.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cipher has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cipher token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

HEX (HEX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003572 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00075334 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002639 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 39.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00034831 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

CPR is a token. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,023,402 tokens. Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org

Cipher can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

