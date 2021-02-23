Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $53.86

Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 53.86 ($0.70) and traded as high as GBX 88.04 ($1.15). Cineworld Group shares last traded at GBX 88.04 ($1.15), with a volume of 16,573,573 shares traded.

CINE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 100 ($1.31).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 675.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 72.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 53.86. The stock has a market cap of £1.35 billion and a PE ratio of -0.79.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, software development and provision, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

