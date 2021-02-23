Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) posted its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CIDM stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.49. 150,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,312,465. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average is $0.88. Cinedigm has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The company has a market cap of $193.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.79.

Get Cinedigm alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on CIDM shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Cinedigm in a report on Friday, January 29th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Cinedigm from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.