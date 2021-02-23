Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Issues Earnings Results

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $434.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.94 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share.

NYSE XEC traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.01. 1,260,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.03. Cimarex Energy has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $54.36. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.73%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

In related news, Director David A. Hentschel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $316,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

