Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 126,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 38,418 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cigna were worth $26,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 76.3% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $210.62. 31,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,907,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.79. The firm has a market cap of $76.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $118.50 and a twelve month high of $230.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $12,438,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.32, for a total transaction of $1,969,268.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,290,883.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,278 shares of company stock worth $34,947,117 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Truist boosted their price objective on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.40.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

