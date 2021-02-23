CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases Shares of 224,644 Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 224,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,283,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.11% of Steel Dynamics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after acquiring an additional 28,050 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 16,334 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $410,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3,586.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Finally, NewFocus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 47,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on STLD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $42.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $42.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.42.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

