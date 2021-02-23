CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 15,856 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 322.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,856 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $5,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,808,000 after buying an additional 1,528,409 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 33.8% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,197,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,700,000 after purchasing an additional 555,203 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 316.7% during the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,406,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 315.7% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,897,000 after purchasing an additional 403,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,818,000. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $285.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $262.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.59. The company has a market capitalization of $103.55 billion, a PE ratio of 174.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.01 and a 52 week high of $297.55.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Several brokerages have commented on EL. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $299.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $272.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.05.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.