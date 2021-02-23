CIBC World Markets Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 78,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,827,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SGOV. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 151.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 192,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,228,000 after acquiring an additional 115,765 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $590,000.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.02. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $100.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.