CIBC World Markets Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 223,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF were worth $6,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. 6 Meridian boosted its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 46,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,523,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 692.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 357,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,770,000 after purchasing an additional 312,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of EWP stock opened at $26.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.00. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $28.57.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

