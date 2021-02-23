CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $7 Million Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $6,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 14,796 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $625,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 170,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,069,000 after purchasing an additional 13,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,914,000 after buying an additional 7,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $49,590.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,473.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total transaction of $1,799,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,942,976.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,875 shares of company stock valued at $5,074,949 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $174.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.38 and a 52-week high of $181.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.60.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

HCA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.47.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

