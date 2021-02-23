CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $5.63 Million Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 398,758 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $5,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UBS. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 16,506 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 160.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 782,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,763,000 after acquiring an additional 482,319 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 39,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UBS shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Friday, November 27th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

UBS stock opened at $15.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.09 and its 200 day moving average is $13.37. The stock has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $15.91.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

