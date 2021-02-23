CIBC World Markets Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 47.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 63,504 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $6,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mondrian Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Mondrian Capital Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,790,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth $5,274,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in JD.com by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,585,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362,297 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in JD.com by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,393,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $386,222,000 after acquiring an additional 855,625 shares during the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JD opened at $97.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $142.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.70 and a 52-week high of $108.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.86.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

