CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys 6,378 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,378 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $7,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1,657.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BDX opened at $246.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.48 billion, a PE ratio of 90.12, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $256.96 and its 200-day moving average is $244.48. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $284.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 32.55%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BDX. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

