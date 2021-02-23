CI Investments Inc. Has $68.89 Million Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,617 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $68,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WLTW. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,297,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,232,000 after buying an additional 776,467 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,905,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,902,000 after purchasing an additional 715,670 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 161.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,791,000 after purchasing an additional 699,764 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 128.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 930,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,717,000 after purchasing an additional 523,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 117.0% during the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 916,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,395,000 after buying an additional 494,129 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WLTW opened at $224.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $212.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.95. The stock has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $232.34.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.90 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WLTW shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.31.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

