CI Investments Inc. Has $42.34 Million Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,328,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 132,562 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $42,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,547,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $909,537,000 after purchasing an additional 451,796 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in OGE Energy by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,089,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,650,000 after acquiring an additional 92,991 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in OGE Energy by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,282,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,467,000 after acquiring an additional 155,394 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $30,177,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in OGE Energy by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 997,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,586,000 after acquiring an additional 212,699 shares during the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. OGE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.89.

NYSE OGE opened at $31.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.40, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.76. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $45.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 74.54%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

