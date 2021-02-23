CI Investments Inc. Has $33.87 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

CI Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,408,371 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 70,735 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $33,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 358,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after buying an additional 128,091 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $341,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.6% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 147,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $748,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

NYSE CNQ opened at $28.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $29.06. The company has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.47 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.49 and its 200 day moving average is $21.37.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNQ. Barclays increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.84.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.