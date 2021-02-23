Chubb (NYSE:CB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $170.98

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $170.98 and last traded at $170.98, with a volume of 4868 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $168.56.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.78.

The firm has a market capitalization of $76.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $924,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,822,061.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $1,000,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,289,841.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,603 shares of company stock valued at $8,151,275 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CB. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Chubb in the third quarter valued at about $4,748,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Chubb by 72.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 25,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Chubb in the third quarter valued at about $5,307,000. Finally, PhiloSmith Capital Corp grew its position in Chubb by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 90,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chubb (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

