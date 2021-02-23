Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) versus LINE (NYSE:LN) Critical Review

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) and LINE (NYSE:LN) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chindata Group and LINE’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chindata Group $120.74 million 62.48 -$24.69 million N/A N/A LINE $2.12 billion 5.91 -$431.37 million ($1.82) -28.56

Chindata Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LINE.

Profitability

This table compares Chindata Group and LINE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chindata Group N/A N/A N/A LINE -15.54% -26.95% -8.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Chindata Group and LINE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chindata Group 0 1 5 0 2.83 LINE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chindata Group presently has a consensus target price of $19.20, indicating a potential downside of 8.57%. Given Chindata Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Chindata Group is more favorable than LINE.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.9% of Chindata Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of LINE shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Chindata Group beats LINE on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers colocation and managed, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure, and IT and network services. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020. Chindata Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

LINE Company Profile

LINE Corp. engages in the mobile communication business. It operates through the Core and Strategy segments. The Core segment handles advertising, communication, and content business. The Strategy segment includes FinTech services such as Line Pay. It also deals with artificial intelligence and e-commerce. The company was founded on September 4, 2000 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

