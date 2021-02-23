Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,553,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371,497 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.43% of Chindata Group worth $37,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,797,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Chindata Group in the third quarter worth $23,534,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Chindata Group in the third quarter worth $83,911,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Chindata Group in the third quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Chindata Group in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 18.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

Shares of CD stock opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.70. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CD shares. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Chindata Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.60 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers colocation and managed, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure, and IT and network services. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.