Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,553,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371,497 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.43% of Chindata Group worth $37,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,797,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Chindata Group in the third quarter worth $23,534,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Chindata Group in the third quarter worth $83,911,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Chindata Group in the third quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Chindata Group in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 18.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of CD stock opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.70. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
Chindata Group Company Profile
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers colocation and managed, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure, and IT and network services. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020.
