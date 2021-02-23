China Keli Electric (CVE:ZKL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

China Keli Electric Company Ltd. (CVE:ZKL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.02. China Keli Electric shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 57,500 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02.

About China Keli Electric (CVE:ZKL)

China Keli Electric Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and installs electrical components and equipment in the People's Republic of China. Its products include pre-assembled mini substations, electrical controllers, pressurized and vacuumed switchgears, and circuit breakers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

