Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,644 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.62.

NYSE CVX traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $98.56. The stock had a trading volume of 383,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,065,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $106.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.85. The stock has a market cap of $184.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.