Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,833,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,797 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.10% of Chevron worth $154,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.9% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 109,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Chevron by 6.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 71,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 12.3% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 58.2% in the third quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 35,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 40.4% in the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVX. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.62.

Chevron stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.49. The company had a trading volume of 252,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,065,750. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $106.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $183.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.85.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

