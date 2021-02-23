Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 7,213 Shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 154,173 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 7,213 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $9,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STX. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 16.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 21.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,631,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,034,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,187,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.57.

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $727,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $297,756.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,856.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,723,922 shares of company stock worth $287,873,105. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $73.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.02. Seagate Technology plc has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $77.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

