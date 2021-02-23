Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 26,814 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Hess worth $9,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in Hess by 0.4% in the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 69,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Hess by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Hess by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Hess by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Hess by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 105,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HES. TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus lowered Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.74.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $65.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.38. The stock has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 2.23. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $26.06 and a 52-week high of $66.91.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 301,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total transaction of $17,321,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,495,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,813,229.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 34,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $2,004,512.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 189,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,863,296.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 421,853 shares of company stock valued at $24,324,065. 12.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

