Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases 11,021 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,021 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $10,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 410.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,026,000 after acquiring an additional 986,550 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,270,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,205,000 after buying an additional 311,240 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,862,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,932,000 after buying an additional 284,061 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,762,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,075,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,866,000 after buying an additional 261,537 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $81.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.37 and a 200-day moving average of $53.64. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $82.90.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $304.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.41%.

Several analysts recently commented on PNFP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 3,742 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.07, for a total transaction of $265,943.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 5,901 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $427,940.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 201,199 shares in the company, valued at $14,590,951.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,853,516. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

